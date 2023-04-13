MnDOT warns of rising water on Hwy 93

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) advises motorists to drive with extreme caution on Highway 93 south of Henderson.

MnDOT says there’s water on the roadway between mile points three and four.

To aid drivers, signs will be placed in the area.

MnDOT says drivers should be on alert for potential road flooding as water levels rise.

Highways could be closed if the water levels create a safety hazard to drivers.

Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on mndot’s road conditions map, at 511.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.