Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Train versus semi-trailer accident in Madelia

The Madelia Police Department shut down a road due to a train and semi-trailer accident.
The Madelia Police Department shut down a road due to a train and semi-trailer accident.(mgn)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Police Department shut down a road due to a train and semi-trailer accident.

Police responded to the accident Thursday morning on Center and 4th Streets in Madelia.

As of 10 a.m., the train was cleared from the area.

Police say there is still a crew on-site taking the semi-trailer apart.

Police say Center and 4th streets will be closed for “some time.”

In the meantime, police advise drivers to use Benzel Ave. to access the trailer court or businesses on the north side of the tracks.

KEYC News Now will have updates to this story later in its evening shows.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

MnDOT says drivers should be on alert for potential road flooding as water levels rise.
MnDOT warns of rising water on Hwy 93
On Thursday, Mankato Public Safety responded to a weapons complaint, which involved multiple...
Active investigation after weapons complaint
From chairing the annual Mahkato Wacipi, to efforts in reconciliation, David Brave Heart leaves...
David Brave Heart: A tribute to a Mankato icon
There are a number of projects on this year’s schedule, and MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared...
MnDOT kicks off 2023 construction