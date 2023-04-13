Train versus semi-trailer accident in Madelia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Police Department shut down a road due to a train and semi-trailer accident.

Police responded to the accident Thursday morning on Center and 4th Streets in Madelia.

As of 10 a.m., the train was cleared from the area.

Police say there is still a crew on-site taking the semi-trailer apart.

Police say Center and 4th streets will be closed for “some time.”

In the meantime, police advise drivers to use Benzel Ave. to access the trailer court or businesses on the north side of the tracks.

