MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa found a great option for a meal that can be made ahead of time and enjoy for many days to come! They met Dr. Deb Bobendrier at the Cherry Creek Kitchen for a recipe for Cheeseburger soup that the whole family is sure to love.

That cheeseburger soup looked pretty good, didn't it? Well, Kato Living is happy to present the recipe for all to enjoy! (Kato Living)

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.