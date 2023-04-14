CityArt announces upcoming season of sculpture art

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fresh lineup of sculptures will soon bring new life to the Greater Mankato area.

The last chance to experience the current CityArt walking sculpture tour will be during the Mankato Art Crawl this saturday.

Then, CityArt will say goodbye to its current sculptures on Apr. 22.

The next tour will include 32 new works.

Sculptures will be placed in the Mankato City Center & North Mankato.

Visit Mankato expects the new launch to come on May 20.

