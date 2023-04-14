Cold, wet, windy weekend in the works

A cold front will move through overnight Friday into Saturday bringing in showers, thunderstorms and a chance for a rain/snow mix Sunday morning along with blustery winds and much cooler temperatures across the area.

Today will start off mild and pleasant despite a breeze still in the area. We will start off mostly sunny before cloudy skies move in by the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s before clouds move in with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Cloudy skies will move in along with a few light showers through the mid afternoon hours. The cold front is projected to move through overnight bringing in showers and thunderstorms after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be on the cooler side with temperatures topping out in the upper-40s and low-50s through the afternoon hours. We will see lingering morning showers and thunderstorms before we get a break of dry conditions through the early afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the area through the late afternoon and early evening hours and continue on and off into the overnight hours. As precipitation continues overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s. This drop in temperatures may lead to a light rain/snow mix across portions of the area by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be much cooler and blustery with rather strong winds in the area. A light rain/snow mix is projected to continue through the morning and into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the low-40s by the afternoon hours with strong winds reaching up to 30 mph with gusts reaching between 40 and 50 mph. Sunday night will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures dropping into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Monday we will start to see sunshine return to the area with more spring like temperatures rising into the low-50s. Winds will remain on the breezy side reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with sunshine through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the low-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-60s as winds continue to reach up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Showers may continue overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for some scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two possible. Temperatures will rise into the low-60s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph possible. Cloudy skies will stick around overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies before becoming partly cloudy later in the evening and night hours. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid-50s. Winds will be reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. We should see rain chances diminish as we make our way into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will be quieter with a breeze sticking around. Skies will be partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday while temperatures hover in the low to mid-50s. Winds will continue to range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the mid-30s while temperatures Sunday night will dip into the low-40s.

