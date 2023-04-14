A cold, wet and windy weekend

Our stretch of summerlike weather is coming to an end. A cold front will move across the region, bringing wind, rain, thunderstorms and much colder temperatures for the weekend. High temps on Sunday will be over 40 degrees colder than they were on Wednesday and Thursday. Although accumulation is not expected, a few snowflakes may be possible in some areas late Saturday night into Sunday. The good news is that we did not skip spring. After a cold, windy day on Sunday, our weather will rebound nicely with a stretch of high temperatures in the 60s that will last through much of next week. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by mid to late week.

Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have already developed across eastern South Dakota and far western Minnesota and will continue to push east throughout the day and into this evening. We will still have plenty of time to warm up before the front gets here. Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Locations further west of Mankato will have cooler high temperatures because the front will pass through earlier in the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon, tonight and into Saturday. The overall severe weather risk is low, but an isolated stronger storm is possible especially across southwest/south central Minnesota and northern Iowa. If anything, the severe threat will be quarter hail and 60 mph wind gusts as the front passes tonight.

Saturday will be cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow mixing in with the rain at times. Accumulation is not expected. Sunday will be very windy and even colder with scattered rain/snow showers and highs in the low to mid 40s. Showers will end and clouds will gradually decrease from west to east late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

I know it felt like we skipped spring this week. We’ll make up for that with a nice stretch of spring weather next week. Highs will climb into the 50s on Monday with 60s likely through the rest of the week. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will increase by mid to late next week. It’s still too early to get specific with timing, but at this point it appears that it will be widely scattered with some of it happening at night. Overall, I think next week will be a pretty nice week.

