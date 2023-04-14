MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Consolidated Communications’ donates $50,000 to MY Place.

The money will go towards the Mankato Youth Place Capital Campaign relocation and expansion project.

During non-school hours, My Place provides care and supervision free of charge to students in kindergarten through eighth grade .

They are hoping to expand their services to over twice as many kids.

The $50,000 dollars comes from the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.

“We’re really pleased to support MY Place with this large Grant,” said Jennifer Spaude, Senior VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. “Also. recognize there are so many other businesses and individuals stepping up to help make this important initiative possible and we are glad to be a part of it.”

Last year, The Mankato City Council authorized a resolution for MY Place to purchase a city-owned building at 1315 Stadium Road.

