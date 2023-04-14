Your Photos
Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron

An emotional ceremony attended by law enforcement officers from many parts of Wisconsin
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) -It was a somber scene in Barron County, as thousands gathered to say their final goodbyes to Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.

The two were shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on April 8th. One week later, a visitation and funeral was held at Cameron High School, where friends, family and colleagues met to honor their lives and service to their communities.

There were several state leaders in attendance, including Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Senator Ron Johnson, Congressman Derrick Van Orden, Congressman Tom Tiffany, State Sen. Romaine Quinn and Judge James Babler of Barron County.

Speakers included Chaplain Mark Clements, Pastor Cody Kargus, Cameron Police Dept. Chief Adam Steffen, Chetek Police Dept. Chief Ron Ambrozaitis, Audrey Scheel, the sister of Officer Hunter Scheel, Camryn Gosdeck, a friend of Officer Hunter Scheel, Mike Breidenbach, the brother of Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Jeff Martin, the Mayor of Chetek.

Police honors were conducted following the ceremony outside of the school.

A memorial fund has also been set up for the two officers. You can donate at Sterling Bank under City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. All monetary donations can either be dropped off at any Sterling bank location or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial fund in the memo line to Sterling Bank 427 Second Street PO Box 106 Chetek, WI 54728.

All monetary donations for Officer Hunter Scheel can be sent to Community Bank of Cameron. That information is below.

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W Main Street

Cameron WI 54822

Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron, Wisconsin.
Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron, Wisconsin.(WEAU)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

