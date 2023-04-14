Le Sueur county sheriff’s office discover body believed to be missing Cleveland man

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says today a search team found what is believed to be the body of 25-year-old Shawn Mooring.

Earlier this week, the Le Sueur county Sheriff’s office resumed their search for the missing Cleveland man as the snow began to melt.

Mooring has been missing since December 13.

This morning, police searched near Silver Lake in Cleveland Township.

Searchers found a body along the southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees.

Police presume it is Mooring.

The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

Official cause of death is still pending.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, the Cleveland Fire Department and the Le Center Fire Department assisted in today’s search.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.