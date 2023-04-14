Mankato Figure Skating Club holds 48th annual ice show all weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If your family is a fan of Disney’s Frozen, you might enjoy the Mankato Figure Skating Club’s 48th annual ice show!

This year’s show is “Frozen Princess on Ice,” a retelling of the classic Frozen storyline.

37 members are in the cast, ranging from ages four to 18 years old.

Coaches say the cast rehearsed for only three weeks- and they’re all excited to share this performance with the community.

They say it’s a fun, family-friendly show for all ages.

“I love seeing the kids grow and develop as individuals and skaters,” head coach Emily Christenson said. “It’s really fun. You know, some of these kids have been skating since they were three or four, and now they’re seniors in high school. It’s just fun to see them evolve and grow as individuals.”

The show runs tonight at 7, tomorrow at 1 p.m. & 7 pm., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets are available at the All Seasons Arena door for $8 for adults, and $5 for children and seniors.

Children three years old and under can get in for free.

