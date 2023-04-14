Your Photos
Maverick Insider: MSU baseball preps for tough series against Augustana

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State baseball team takes on Augustana in a NSIC rivalry match-up later this week. Head coach Matt Magers joined the program to talk about what makes the rivalry so special. Later, MSU football head coach Todd Hoffner talks about the spring football season as the team gears up for its annual spring game later this month.

KEYC Weather
