MPCA seeks volunteers for water monitoring

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is a state with over 12,000 lakes and over 92,000 miles of streams-

And as the snow continues to melt, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) looks for volunteers to join the water monitoring program.

It’s the second oldest volunteer water monitoring program in the nation -- and it’s celebrating 50 active years of service this year!

The program is simple: volunteers take water clarity tests twice a month over the summer.

MPCA takes the data to asses the water quality and protect aquatic life and recreational activities.

Volunteers will need access to any type of watercraft to perform the clarity tests.

MPCA welcomes any one to volunteer, and no prior experience is needed.

