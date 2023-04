Zero-interest recovery loans available for eligible farmers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Rural Finance Authority board declared an emergency due to excessive snow and winds this winter.

So, the board offers zero-interest loans for farmers in need of repair and recovery.

Any farmer that endured damages due to high winds or the weight of snow can apply for a Disaster Recovery Loan.

These loans are available for Minnesota farmers that need finances for clean-up, repairments, or replacements on structures or livestock.

The funds are available expenses not covered by insurance.

