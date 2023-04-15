Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say

A 17-year-old in Maine died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Officials in Maine say a high school student died on Friday while hiking at a national park.

WABI reports that Bryce Basso, 17, was a student at the Brewer High School

According to officials, Basso fell about 25 feet while he was hiking with friends near the Otter Cliff area in the Acadia National Park.

Park rangers, police and fire crews responded to the park around noon. They located Basso and performed CPR, but the boy ultimately died.

Basso’s official cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

Counselors are being offered to Brewer High School students for support.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire along Highway 169 in rural Nicollet County.
Multiple crews respond to house fire along Highway 169 in Nicollet County

Latest News

Meemoo the emu escapes
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station