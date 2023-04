MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato boys’ lacrosse team opened up its 2023 campaign with a big 20-4 win over Hutchinson at home on Saturday.

Mankato saw goals from 11 different goal scorers with Andrew Sorbo leading the way with 3 goals and 2 assists.

Next, Mankato hosts Northfield April 21 at 6 p.m.

