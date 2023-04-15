Your Photos
Missing Rochester man found deceased

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The family of a Rochester man missing since December is telling KTTC that the body found near Kutzky Park on Friday is his.

Thomas McElroy, 43, left St. Marys Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoors and may have sought shelter in the area.

The Rochester Police Department had just asked the community to look for him since the snow had melted.

KTTC has reached out to RPD for more information.

