UPDATE: deputy dies after being shot at domestic call in west central Minnesota

CYRUS, Minn. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers in west-central Minnesota were shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the incident happened Saturday night in Cyrus.

One officer from Starbuck, Minnesota, and two Pope County sheriff’s deputies were hit by gunfire during an arrest.

At one point during the attempted arrest, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and a man at the home. One Starbuck officer and two Pope County Deputy Sheriffs were struck by gunfire. The Starbuck officer was injured but was not hospitalized. One Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy was treated for injuries and released. The other Deputy arrived at the medical facility in critical condition and later passed away from his injuries.

The subject, a man, was also struck and killed during the exchange of gunfire. There is no continuing threat to the public at this time.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

