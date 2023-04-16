A dry, warmer start to the work week

This evening will be very windy with scattered rain and snow showers gradually exiting from west to east. While there will be some minor accumulation in grassy areas, accumulation amounts are not expected to be significant, although some places along and east of I-35 could get an inch. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with the wind gradually decreasing throughout the day. High temps will reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with sunshine, just a light breeze and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Precipitation chances will increase by mid to late week with rain and even some snow possible. Cold, windy weather will also return with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s by Friday and Saturday.

