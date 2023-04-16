Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A dry, warmer start to the work week

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be very windy with scattered rain and snow showers gradually exiting from west to east. While there will be some minor accumulation in grassy areas, accumulation amounts are not expected to be significant, although some places along and east of I-35 could get an inch. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with the wind gradually decreasing throughout the day. High temps will reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with sunshine, just a light breeze and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Precipitation chances will increase by mid to late week with rain and even some snow possible. Cold, windy weather will also return with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s by Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire along Highway 169 in rural Nicollet County.
Multiple crews respond to house fire along Highway 169 in Nicollet County

Latest News

Wintery weather returns with winter weather advisory issued for portions of the area late...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Cold, Snow, Strong winds expected
KEYC Weather
A cold, wet and windy weekend
Wintery weather returns with winter weather advisory issued for portions of the area late...
KEYC News Now Forecast 4-15-2023 - clipped version
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Friday 6pm Weathercast
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Friday 6pm Weathercast