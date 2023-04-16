WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Cold, Snow, Strong winds expected

Rain will transition into snow overnight prompting a winter weather advisory along with a wind advisory as winds are expected to increase by Sunday afternoon.

Showers will continue on and off until transitioning into light snow after midnight. Winds are expected to gradually increase which will lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility around the area. Temperatures will likely drop into the low-30s, with some areas dipping into the upper-20s. With the incoming snow mixed with the strong winds, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at midnight and remain in effect until 10 pm Sunday night. The wind advisory will also go into effect at midnight tonight, but remain in effect until 12 am Monday morning with winds reaching up to between 30 and 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Sunday will be rather blustery with light to moderate snow continuing along with blustery winds. Areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility will continue until snow tapers off late Sunday night. Snow accumulations will range between 1 and 4 inches from Mankato eastward. Temperatures will be chilly through the afternoon with highs hovering in the upper-30s and low-40s with winds up to 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph possible. As snow wraps up late Sunday night the winter weather advisory will expire at 10 pm with the wind advisory remaining in effect until 12 am Monday. Skies will gradually clear up overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will be on the sunny side throughout the day with winds continuing to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the mid to upper-40s, some areas may hover in the low-50s by the afternoon hours. Monday night will remain clear as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before we start to see clouds increase late Tuesday night. Temperatures will remain on the cooler/more mild side with highs hovering in the low-50s as winds remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Clouds will start to increase through the evening hours into the overnight hours with an overnight rain chance possible as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers may continue overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with on and off showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures are projected to drip into the mid-30s overnight by Friday morning, this drop in temperatures may lead to a light rain/snow mix chance overnight as well.

Friday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a morning rain/snow mix chance before transitioning into light, spotty showers before fizzling out. Temperatures will hover in the mid-40s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to remain partly cloudy despite a chance for a rain/snow mix to rain chance on Saturday as temperatures rise into the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Saturday night will be chilly with temperatures dipping into the low-30s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-40s by the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-30s by Monday morning.

Early next week will continue with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s on Monday before dipping into the low-40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will hover in the low-60s by the afternoon hours before dipping into the mid-40s by Wednesday morning.

