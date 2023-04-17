Disaster loans available to farmers due to severe winter

(KEYC) - Minnesota’s Rural Finance Authority board declares an emergency due to excessive snow and winds this winter.

That clears the way for zero-interest loans to farmers in need of repair and recovery.

Any farmer that endured damages due to high winds or the weight of snow can apply for a Disaster Recovery Loan.

These loans are available for Minnesota farmers that need finances for clean-up, repairs, or replacements of structures or livestock.

The funds are available for expenses not covered by insurance.

Eligibility requirements:

Be a Minnesota resident or a domestic family farm corporation or family farm partnership as defined in section 500.24, subd. 2;

Certify that the damage or loss was sustained within a county that was the subject of a state or federal disaster declaration, or due to the presence of a highly contagious animal disease, or due to an emergency determined by the RFA; or certify that the farm operations experienced a quantifiable loss of revenue due to human disease resulting in a declaration of a peacetime emergency in the state;

Demonstrate an ability to repay the loan;

Have received at least 25% of annual gross income from farming for the past year.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.