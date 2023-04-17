Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Disaster loans available to farmers due to severe winter

Minnesota’s Rural Finance Authority board declares an emergency due to excessive snow and winds...
Minnesota’s Rural Finance Authority board declares an emergency due to excessive snow and winds this winter. That clears the way for zero-interest loans to farmers in need of repair and recovery.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - Minnesota’s Rural Finance Authority board declares an emergency due to excessive snow and winds this winter.

That clears the way for zero-interest loans to farmers in need of repair and recovery.

Any farmer that endured damages due to high winds or the weight of snow can apply for a Disaster Recovery Loan.

These loans are available for Minnesota farmers that need finances for clean-up, repairs, or replacements of structures or livestock.

The funds are available for expenses not covered by insurance.

Eligibility requirements:

  • Be a Minnesota resident or a domestic family farm corporation or family farm partnership as defined in section 500.24, subd. 2;
  • Certify that the damage or loss was sustained within a county that was the subject of a state or federal disaster declaration, or due to the presence of a highly contagious animal disease, or due to an emergency determined by the RFA; or certify that the farm operations experienced a quantifiable loss of revenue due to human disease resulting in a declaration of a peacetime emergency in the state;
  • Demonstrate an ability to repay the loan;
  • Have received at least 25% of annual gross income from farming for the past year.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Mayo Clinic Health System began construction Monday at Madison East Health Center in Mankato on...
Mayo Clinic Health System building breast cancer clinic in Mankato
Keith Urban announced for 2023 Grandstand Concert Series
Keith Urban announced for 2023 Grandstand Concert Series
Sunshine will make way for a warmer and dry start to the week before showers, thunderstorms...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-17-2023 - clipped version