FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.

Officials say the case is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese government attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

