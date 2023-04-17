Former North Mankato hotel to become commercial and residential space

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Alongside HWY 169, The former Norwood Inn could be redeveloped if the city of North Mankato approves the permits.

At the beginning of this year, the owner, North Mankato Port Authority, announced they had a buyer for the building, 1111 Holdings of Mankato.

”The developer is working through some applications with the city, the Planning Commission and the city council to redevelop it as a term to mix use facility right now,” said North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer.

An item on North Mankato’s city council would redevelop the former Norwood Inn Hotel. For the last two years, the building served as home for over 150 workers from a Pork Processing plant, in Windom. Their agreement is expected to expire in August of this year.

“It’s a hotel that’s being leased for long-term housing and they proposed developers want to convert some of the property into housing and some of the property into commercial uses. So in order to do that it is for them to get certain permits from the city,” said Fischer.

The plan is to create a combination of commercial and residential uses. The retail and commercial uses are unknown at this time. For the residential side, the goal is to have 75 market-rate apartments.

Fischer adds, “We think the addition of affordable housing and potential new business businesses or commercial will help that area especially help to redevelop the building itself.”

1111 Holdings has purchase agreements to buy the liquor store and the empty lot next to the former Norwood Inn Hotel. The store would be replaced with another stand-alone commercial building.

“I think with the efforts that both the city of Mankato are doing and the city of North Mankato are doing as part of our long-range planning process. To totally redevelop that section of Highway 169 to make it a more inviting place as you enter our two communities,” said Fischer.

