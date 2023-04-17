Your Photos
Keith Urban announced for 2023 Grandstand Concert Series(WLUC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell is confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

The show will be on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

General Admission ticket prices begin at $52. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

The following 2023 Grandstand shows have already been announced with tickets on sale:

  • The Chicks: World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers (Aug. 25)
  • Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan (Aug. 27)
  • Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills (Aug. 28)
  • Brandi Carlile (Aug. 29)
  • Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$ (Aug. 30)
  • Duran Duran: Future Past with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Aug. 31)
  • The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four (Sept. 2)
  • Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour (Sept. 4)

Additional Grandstand artists will be announced periodically between now and the 2023 fair.

