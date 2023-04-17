Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System building breast cancer clinic in Mankato

Mayo Clinic Health System began construction Monday at Madison East Health Center in Mankato on a new comprehensive breast clinic.
Mayo Clinic Health System began construction Monday at Madison East Health Center in Mankato on a new comprehensive breast clinic.(Mayo Clinic Health System)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System began construction Monday at Madison East Health Center in Mankato on a new comprehensive breast clinic.

The $4.7 million investment will create a singular space for breast cancer patients to receive same-day access to all the experts they need during their post-diagnosis visit in a dedicated, technologically advanced location. In addition, the clinic will offer consultations and surgical services for benign breast conditions, high-risk breast disease, ongoing oncologic care, as well as cosmetic purposes, such as breast augmentation and reduction.

The comprehensive breast clinic is expected to open in October 2023 coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mayo Clinic Health System says they have moved and expanded several services at Madison East in recent years, including bariatric services, outpatient diagnostic imaging services and an expansion of the Mayo Clinic Store.

