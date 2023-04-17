Your Photos
New summer exhibit to debut at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota's new Summer Cabin exhibit opens Tuesday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One thing Minnesotans enjoy is the changing of seasons and the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota likes to embrace that in their exhibits as well.

It officially opens Tuesday, but Lisa and Kelsey give you a sneak peek at the Summer Cabin exhibit.

if you’re planning out your next visit and want to know hours, just check out the Children’s Museum website.

