Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm resident celebrates 106 birthday

Marie Theissen Dauer of New Ulm celebrated her 106th birthday on Monday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm woman is celebrating a milestone birthday!

A musical crowd joined Marie Theissen Dauer today for her 106th birthday!

Marie has spent her whole life in the New Ulm area, growing up as one of ten children in her family.

She worked as a nurse at Loretto Hospital and was married to her late husband in 1939.

To celebrate the big day, staff at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye decorated the place with photos from her life.

Admirers surprised her with a rendition of “happy birthday” with the help of St. Mary’s Catholic School Band and Choir.

Happy birthday Marie!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
A plan before the North Mankato city council would allow for the redevelopment of the former...
Former North Mankato hotel to become commercial and residential space
A plan before the North Mankato city council would allow for the redevelopment of the former...
Former North Mankato hotel to become commercial and residential space
Project Community Connect
Project Community Connect event to be held at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center