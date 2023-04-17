New Ulm resident celebrates 106 birthday

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm woman is celebrating a milestone birthday!

A musical crowd joined Marie Theissen Dauer today for her 106th birthday!

Marie has spent her whole life in the New Ulm area, growing up as one of ten children in her family.

She worked as a nurse at Loretto Hospital and was married to her late husband in 1939.

To celebrate the big day, staff at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye decorated the place with photos from her life.

Admirers surprised her with a rendition of “happy birthday” with the help of St. Mary’s Catholic School Band and Choir.

Happy birthday Marie!

