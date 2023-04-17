Official donation platform announced to benefit the family of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota statewide law enforcement organizations are partnering to collect financial donations for the family of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen who was killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023.

Organizers say this is the official and only public donation platform with all proceeds going directly to Deputy Owen’s wife and son.

The effort is being coordinated by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA), Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), and the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police (MNFOP).

Deputy Owen was tragically killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023, while making a domestic assault arrest in Cyrus, Minn. He served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 12 years.

Information and to donate:

  • Donate online through the LELS Benevolent Fund www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund
  • Donate online through the MN Fraternal Order of Police www.mnfopfoundation.org
  • Visit any Wells Fargo location – Account name “Funds for Heroes” with the MN Fraternal Order of Police. More information: Routing #091000019, Account# 6068458352

