Pleasant Tuesday; more wind, cold, rain and snow on the way

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Our weather pattern will begin to change Wednesday with more wind, cold and multiple chances for thunderstorms, heavy rain and even snow through late week and into the weekend.

With many area rivers and streams expected to crest this week, heavy rainfall amounts of an inch or more could create some flooding issues.

Long range models hint at warmer temperatures next week.

Enjoy the sunny, mild weather on Tuesday because things are going to change very quickly this week. The rest of today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The wind will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon to about 5 to 15 mph by early evening. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by daybreak. Tuesday will be a lovely day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The risk for severe weather is generally low, but one or two isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially along and south of I-90. As the front responsible for those thunderstorms passes, cooler air will move in, and our weather pattern will shift to something similar to what we had this past weekend. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be windy and much colder with multiple systems bringing scattered rain and snow. An inch or more of rain is possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from Wednesday through Saturday, with the heaviest amounts likely along and east of I-35. In addition, some snow is possible on Friday and Saturday, and there could be some minor accumulation. The amount of snow will depend on how cold it gets, which will depend on how far north or south the storm system tracks. Rain and snow will likely end sometime on Saturday or Saturday night, with conditions improving by Sunday. This active pattern is still a couple of days out, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The good news is that our long-range models hint that high temperatures will climb back into the 60s next week

With many area rivers and streams expected to crest this week, rainfall amounts of an inch or more later this week could cause those river levels to go higher than expected. While we are not expecting significant flooding at this point, it’s definitely something that we will be watching.

