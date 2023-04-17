Project Community Connect event to be held at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Project Community Connect returns tomorrow... offering free resources to the community.

They’re offering a wide range of services... such as a free bag lunch, free hygiene and household items... and free haircuts.

Lutheran Social Service Crisis Nursery Coordinator Kate Hengey said “It’s so fun to see people walking to our haircut area. We’ve had a couple people say that that’s the only time during the year that they get a haircut and one gentleman. That’s the only time during the year that he shaves and to see that transformation. Its just It just very heartwarming”

Project Community Connect has teamed up with the city of Mankato to provide free bus transit to the event; going from one to four p-m at the mayo health clinic systems event center.

