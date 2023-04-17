Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Project Community Connect event to be held at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

In past years, several hundred guests from nine counties have attended the event.
Project Community Connect
Project Community Connect(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Project Community Connect returns tomorrow... offering free resources to the community.

They’re offering a wide range of services... such as a free bag lunch, free hygiene and household items... and free haircuts.

Lutheran Social Service Crisis Nursery Coordinator Kate Hengey said “It’s so fun to see people walking to our haircut area. We’ve had a couple people say that that’s the only time during the year that they get a haircut and one gentleman. That’s the only time during the year that he shaves and to see that transformation. Its just It just very heartwarming”

Project Community Connect has teamed up with the city of Mankato to provide free bus transit to the event; going from one to four p-m at the mayo health clinic systems event center.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased

Latest News

Olivia Hageman of Menari Body Works stopped by the Kato Living studio to talk about the...
Getting salty: Benefits of mineral salts
The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota's new Summer Cabin exhibit opens Tuesday.
New summer exhibit to debut at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
The weather might have been up and down lately, but it is spring.
Think Spring: Talking planting with Country Blooms
Another consideration when your kids move out, is perhaps downsizing and across the country...
Empty Nest: Adult communities popping up for that next stage of life