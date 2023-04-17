SCC partners with Oak Terrace Assisted Living

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A relationship now set in stone, South Central College and Oak Terrace Senior Living came together Monday to cement their partnership.

Oak Terrace gave a gift of $200,000 to the college, and the college’s nursing lab now bear’s Oak Terrace’s name.

The two have had an informal partnership for some time, with Oak Terrace hiring many of SCC’s nursing students, and the college says that they’re glad to have a strong partnership with someone that they can call their neighbor.

“They’ve just been good neighbors with us for many many years, as long as we’ve been here in North Mankato. So that’s a wonderful thing. What we do together is really focus on ‘will the workforce of the future, the ones that will take care of our seniors, be here for the future,” said SCC President Dr. Annette Parker.

SCC’s nursing students often use the next-door Oak Terrace to gain industry experience while working towards their Practical Nursing Diploma, and Oak Terrace says that they hope that they and SCC can continue to work together to give students a reliable outlet within their own community.

“Students are also looking to work for companies that are locally owned, that make a difference in the community that are willing to work with them. So I think that our relationship with South Central and with the students is going to be because we’re both organizations that are trying to do the right thing and trying to do it the right way,” said Drew Hood of Oak Terrace Senior Living Communities.

