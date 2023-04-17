Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SCC partners with Oak Terrace Assisted Living

South Central College in North Mankato received a $200,000 gift Monday, and in return gave the naming rights to their nursing lab to a partner in their own back
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A relationship now set in stone, South Central College and Oak Terrace Senior Living came together Monday to cement their partnership.

Oak Terrace gave a gift of $200,000 to the college, and the college’s nursing lab now bear’s Oak Terrace’s name.

The two have had an informal partnership for some time, with Oak Terrace hiring many of SCC’s nursing students, and the college says that they’re glad to have a strong partnership with someone that they can call their neighbor.

“They’ve just been good neighbors with us for many many years, as long as we’ve been here in North Mankato. So that’s a wonderful thing. What we do together is really focus on ‘will the workforce of the future, the ones that will take care of our seniors, be here for the future,” said SCC President Dr. Annette Parker.

SCC’s nursing students often use the next-door Oak Terrace to gain industry experience while working towards their Practical Nursing Diploma, and Oak Terrace says that they hope that they and SCC can continue to work together to give students a reliable outlet within their own community.

“Students are also looking to work for companies that are locally owned, that make a difference in the community that are willing to work with them. So I think that our relationship with South Central and with the students is going to be because we’re both organizations that are trying to do the right thing and trying to do it the right way,” said Drew Hood of Oak Terrace Senior Living Communities.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased

Latest News

South Central College in North Mankato received a $200,000 gift Monday, and in return gave the...
SCC partners with Oak Terrace Assisted Living
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
A plan before the North Mankato city council would allow for the redevelopment of the former...
Former North Mankato hotel to become commercial and residential space
A plan before the North Mankato city council would allow for the redevelopment of the former...
Former North Mankato hotel to become commercial and residential space