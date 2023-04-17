Warm, dry start to week; showers/ t-storms return Wednesday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will welcome the week before more showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures move in by the middle to end of this week.

Today will be on the sunny and mild side despite a light breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s by this afternoon with winds continuing to reach between 15 and 25 mph with gusts occasionally reaching up to 30 mph at times. Winds are projected to calm down to around 10 mph by tonight as skies remain clear and temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny through the majority of the day with a light breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-50s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Clouds will gradually increase through the evening and late night hours ahead of showers and thunderstorms returning to the area after midnight as temperatures gradually drop into the low-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Despite the cloudy skies and showers, temperatures will remain mild with highs hovering around the 60-degree mark. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain cloudy with more steady showers and a few thunderstorms possible overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy as scattered showers and some thunderstorms continue across the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. We may see a transition into a light rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday morning will remain on the cooler side with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. The day will likely start off with a light rain/snow mix through the morning hours before transitioning back into light rain by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the mid-40s. Winds will reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy with showers lingering in the area. Temperatures will likely drop into the low-30s so we may see another transition into a light rain/snow mix scattered across the area overnight.

Saturday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and a scattered morning rain/snow mix before afternoon showers take over. Precipitation chances will be very light and scattered across the area before fizzling out through the late afternoon and early evening hours leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with temperatures rising into the upper-40s and low-50s across the area. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will remain partly cloudy with a chance for some on and off scattered showers in portions of the area. Temperatures will be more mild with highs in the mid-50s by the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. A few lingering showers may continue on and off overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday of next week will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the mid-50s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Wednesday morning.

Next Wednesday will remain partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers around the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s across the area. Winds will yet again reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Partly cloudy skies and spotty shower chances may continue overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Thursday morning.

