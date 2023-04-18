Family of Matthew Albrecht speaking out, 13 years after disappearance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Thirteen years ago in a driveway near the Kato Ballroom, Matthew Albrecht helped his father put a starter in his Ford Explorer, went off to have a cigarette, and was never seen by family or friends again.

An hour later he was seen in the Washington Park area, about a mile from the Kato Ballroom.

But eight months later, in December of 2010 bones were found in a wooden ravine near the Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. Snow first hampered the search, but investigators later would find tennis shoes, jeans, a cellphone and wallet-- forensic reports confirmed the bones to be his.

Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said “It was good to finally have an idea or know that something happened to Matt, but then to have that compounded by the fact that we aren’t able to determine exactly what happened complicates it in kind of makes it even more challenging.”

Although confirmed dead, Albrecht’s Mother, Angel, continued searching for him for years. She passed away May 13, 2021 at the age of 59, never knowing what happened to her son.

Melissa Albrecht, Matthew’s brother, said ”You know she spent every day trying to figure out what happened and I know it took a toll on her health. She never really came to peace with that. I made her a promise. I will do everything I can to help figure out what happened to Matt.”

Zoey, Matthew’s son said “I just I miss him and I really want to know what happened to him, being without him like my entire life has been really hard.

The family still hopes for closure and hopes someone knows something or remembers something that will help law enforcement.

Matthew’s Father, Ron said “So if you know something say something. That’s that’s my thought anyway.”

If you have any kind of information the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office urges you to speak with authorities at (507) 304-4888. If you want to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

