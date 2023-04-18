Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pope County Sheriff Deputy Josh Owen

Deputy Josh Owen was tragically killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023, while making a...
Deputy Josh Owen was tragically killed in the line of duty on April 15, 2023, while making a domestic assault arrest in Cyrus, Minn.(Pope County Sheriff Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in honor and remembrance of Deputy Josh Owen.

Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Wabasha, 65, died in the fire. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman who died in Redwood County house fire

Latest News

After 8 years of talking and planning, the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato will streamline...
Mayo Clinic Health System building breast cancer clinic in Mankato
Searchers found a body along the Silver Lake southeastern shoreline in the cattails and trees...
UPDATE: Body found in LeSueur County Friday confirmed to be Shawn Mooring
Sunshine to stick around throughout today before showers and thunderstorms return after midnight.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-18-2023 - clipped version
04/2023
House DFL unveils new tax relief plan