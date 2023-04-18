Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pope County Sheriff Deputy Josh Owen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in honor and remembrance of Deputy Josh Owen.

“Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

