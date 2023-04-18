Mayo: testicular cancer ‘Young man’s disease’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April is Testicular Cancer awareness month.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems explains that testicular cancer is considered a “young man’s disease.” It is usually diagnosed between the ages of 15 to 45 years old.

It is not a common cancer, yet the most common solid tumor cancer diagnosed in young men. A testicular cancer expert in Mankato, wrote an article sharing more information about the disease to bring some awareness.

”For men if they see something and they’re not exactly sure just to speak up and and you know talk to their primary doctor about it. I think the biggest thing is just usually a delay in diagnosis because most men will assume it will get better,” said Dr. David Yang, a urologist at Mayo Clinic Health System.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, Testicular Cancer is highly curable, even if the cancer spreads.

