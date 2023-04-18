New area code coming to southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A new area code, 924, will soon join the existing 507 area code serving southern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the new area code on March 30. It will ensure residents and businesses have access to a sufficient supply of telephone numbers to serve the area.

The 507 area code is expected to run out of new numbers in early 2025. Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 924 area code once it’s activated. Customers will continue to use 10-digit dialing — the area code plus the seven-digit phone number — to make local calls.

Phone numbers in Minnesota, and throughout the United States, are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). NANPA forecasted a need for 507 area code relief in August 2022.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission regulates three cornerstone service industries in Minnesota’s economy: electricity, natural gas, and telephone.

