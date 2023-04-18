Some Mankato residents asked to shelter in place after shots fired

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place.

This comes after the city says shots were fired in the area of Hilltop Lane.

The city tweeted that residents should shelter in place.

Residents in the Hilltop Lane area of Mankato are being asked to shelter in place after shots were fired. (KEYC News Now)

No other information was provided by the city.

All events at Mankato East High School have been canceled for this evening due to the disturbance in the Hilltop Area in Mankato. Parents may pick up their students at East using Highway 22 side of the school.

