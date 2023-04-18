Storms late tonight, Wednesday, then more wind and cold

After a couple of nice days, our weather pattern is going to change once again as a slow moving spring storm system brings weather similar to what we experienced last weekend. The fun will start with scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight and again Wednesday and Wednesday night. While Wednesday will still be mild with highs in the 60s, a cold front will pass through on Wednesday night, bringing much colder temps, wind and scattered showers on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A little snow may, once again, mix with the rain but we are not expecting much accumulation. Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday, with temperatures quickly climbing back to or even above average by early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This evening will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing from southwest to northeast late tonight. The severe weather threat is very low tonight; however, if anything, a couple of storms could produce marginally severe hail across southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

Wednesday will actually be a fairly nice day. There could be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day, but temps will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as a cold front approaches. Once again, the risk of severe weather is generally low, but one or two storms could produce marginally severe hail and wind, especially along and south of I-90.

Widespread rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch or more could create some issues with rivers and streams that are already close to flood stage. We are not expecting any significant issues at this point, but it is certainly something we will be watching.

As the front passes on Wednesday night, temperatures will drop and the wind will increase. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers and highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Some snow is possible when temperatures drop below freezing at night. Accumulation is unlikely.

Conditions will gradually improve by Sunday which will be partly cloudy and less windy with highs climbing back into the low 50s. Temperatures will continue into next week, with upper 50s on Monday and low 60s possible by Tuesday. Long range model data suggests that temperatures could remain around or above average through much of next week. For now, let’s keep our fingers crossed. The weather team will be watching the forecast closely and will have updates along the way.

