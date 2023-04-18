Sunshine today, showers, t-storms return Wednesday

Sunshine and mild temperatures will stick around throughout Tuesday before cloudy skies move in tonight with showers and showers and thunderstorms move in after midnight.

Today will be on the more pleasant side with sunshine mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will be more mild with highs in the mid to upper-50s across the area. Winds will become breezy ranging between 10 and 20 mph. Clouds will start to move in late tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the area after midnight while temperatures dip into the low-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be on the cloudy side with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. We will have some periods of dry conditions while showers and thunderstorms continue on and off into the afternoon and late night hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-50s and low-60s with a breeze reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain on the cloudy side with showers lingering overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s. By late Wednesday night, rain totals may range between a half an inch and an inch.

Thursday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and on and off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s. Winds will be a tad stronger up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy through the night as light showers continue on and off while temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix in the morning hours followed by light rain in the afternoon as temperatures slowly rise into the mid-40s. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with a transition to light snow possible due to temperatures dipping into the upper-20s.

Saturday will start off with some light snow possible through the morning hours before temperatures rise above 32 degrees. As temperatures slowly rise into the mid-40s by the afternoon hours, light snow will become light rain before fizzling out through the early afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As precipitation chances fizzle out, skies will gradually become partly cloudy through the remainder of the day. Temperatures will once again dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with a light breeze sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain mostly sunny through the day with mild temperatures topping out in the low to mid-50s. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few light, scattered showers. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-50s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy with a few light showers possible as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a stray shower or two possible. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some spotty showers around the area. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low-60s as winds reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-40s with a chance for some spotty showers possible overnight.

