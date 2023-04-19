Your Photos
Agents intercept 776 lbs. of fentanyl concealed inside green beans, authorities say

The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTAY MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 3 million fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans were intercepted at a California port of entry Monday.

Customs Border and Protection officers flagged a tractor-trailer with a shipment of green beans for an intensive agriculture inspection.

Agents saw irregularities during the examination and requested a narcotic detector dog that alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, officers discovered and extracted 308 packages concealed within the shipment of green beans.

The narcotics tested positive for fentanyl. The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million, according to CBP.

The driver was taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and fentanyl.

