BLC dominates Martin Luther in doubleheader, increases winning streak to 13 games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran Vikings softball team increased their winning streak to 13 games after defeating Martin Luther in a doubleheader Tuesday evening.

The Vikings won the first game 14-3 in five innings and the second game 7-3.

North Central University comes to town Saturday to face the Vikings in a doubleheader.

The first game starts at 1 p.m. The second game begins at 3 p.m.

