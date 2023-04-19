Your Photos
BLC dominates Martin Luther in doubleheader, increases winning streak to 13 games

The Bethany Lutheran softball team battles Martin Luther.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran Vikings softball team increased their winning streak to 13 games after defeating Martin Luther in a doubleheader Tuesday evening.

The Vikings won the first game 14-3 in five innings and the second game 7-3.

North Central University comes to town Saturday to face the Vikings in a doubleheader.

The first game starts at 1 p.m. The second game begins at 3 p.m.

