Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bride repairs on Highway 15 north of Fairmont begin May 2

Drivers traveling on Highway 15 between Fairmont and Truman should expect a lane closure and...
Drivers traveling on Highway 15 between Fairmont and Truman should expect a lane closure and some delays starting May 2 as crews make permanent repairs to a bridge that was hit and damaged by a semi last year(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews will soon begin making repairs to a bridge on Highway 15 in Martin County that was damaged by a semi last year.

Drivers traveling on Highway 15 between Fairmont and Truman should expect a lane closure and some delays starting May 2 as crews make permanent repairs to a bridge that was hit and damaged by a semi last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Repairs to the bridge will include approach panels, concrete repairs, and guardrail.

The northbound lane on the bridge will be closed during construction. Portable traffic lights will be used to control traffic in both directions using the southbound lane.

Weather permitting, the repairs are expected to be complete by mid- June. PCiRoads was awarded the project with a bid of $239,616.95.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place. This...
UPDATE: Police continue to negotiate resolution with suspect; no threat to public, shelter in place lifted
KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding

Latest News

The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place. This...
UPDATE: Police continue to negotiate resolution with suspect; no threat to public, shelter in place lifted
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The headline acts for the 25th anniversary of Mankato Ribfest were announced.
Concert line-up for 25th anniversary of Mankato Ribfest released
On and off showers will continue through the end of the week with a wintery mix of rain and...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 4-19-2023 - clipped version