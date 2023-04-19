Bride repairs on Highway 15 north of Fairmont begin May 2

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews will soon begin making repairs to a bridge on Highway 15 in Martin County that was damaged by a semi last year.

Drivers traveling on Highway 15 between Fairmont and Truman should expect a lane closure and some delays starting May 2 as crews make permanent repairs to a bridge that was hit and damaged by a semi last year, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Repairs to the bridge will include approach panels, concrete repairs, and guardrail.

The northbound lane on the bridge will be closed during construction. Portable traffic lights will be used to control traffic in both directions using the southbound lane.

Weather permitting, the repairs are expected to be complete by mid- June. PCiRoads was awarded the project with a bid of $239,616.95.

