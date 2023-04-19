Your Photos
Concert line-up for 25th anniversary of Mankato Ribfest released

The headline acts for the 25th anniversary of Mankato Ribfest were announced.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Ribfest celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and on Wednesday morning released the headliners.

Ribfest takes place at Vetter Stone Amphitheater at Riverfront Park August 3-6.

Thursday, August 3 - Hairball

Friday, August 4 - Flo Rida

Saturday, August 5 - Gary LeVox

Sunday, August 6 - Chris Hawkey

VIP reserved seating and party pit tickets will be on sale Friday, April 21. General admission tickets will go on sale Monday, May 15.

For more information, visit ribfestmankato.com

