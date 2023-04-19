Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut

State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during...
State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during the early morning hours of Wednesday.(Westport Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - What firefighters described as an “errant tire” struck a moving vehicle and caused a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport overnight.

The Westport Fire Department said it happened on the southbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew on the engine that arrived first reported that it found a single vehicle crash in the left lane.

Firefighters said the driver was trapped and needed extrication.

“Companies utilized extrication equipment to free the trapped occupant,” said assistant chief Jeffrey Gootman, shift commander, Westport Fire Department. “Westport EMS transported the occupant to an area hospital with unknown injuries.”

State police determined that the errant tire, which came from an unknown vehicle, struck the car as it drove and sheared off most of the vehicle’s roof.

The crash remained under investigation by troopers later in the morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
Conditions improve Saturday; a dry, cool weekend ahead
A woman was airlifted after exiting a moving vehicle on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake this morning.
Woman airlifted after exiting moving vehicle on Highway 14
The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place. This...
UPDATE: Hilltop Lane shelter in place lifted; authorities ask people to avoid area
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
It could've been just another day at work at a local hotel. But, one couple decided to make the...
A Mankato couple ties the knot with an impromptu wedding

Latest News

Mya and Madison Glover have been vying for first place since birth, beginning with who’s the...
Twin sisters named valedictorian and salutatorian
McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about the recordings.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff claims recording of threatening comments illegal
The city of Mankato has asked residents in the Hilltop Lane area to shelter in place. This...
UPDATE: Hilltop Lane shelter in place lifted; authorities ask people to avoid area
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts