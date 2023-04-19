Your Photos
Familiar faces past and present celebrate Dion Cheney’s 25th anniversary

In a well kept surprise to Dion, familiar faces of the past and present wish him a happy 25th anniversary
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday, April 19, 2023 marks Dion Cheney’s 25th anniversary at KEYC-TV.

Dion started as a production assistant, then became a reporter and eventually weekend anchor, then midday anchor. Then in 2003 he became evening anchor.

In a well kept surprise to Dion, familiar faces of the past and present wish him a happy 25th anniversary.

Congratulations and thank you for 25 years of serving southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Dion!

KEYC's Dion Cheney celebrates 25 years with the station
KEYC's Dion Cheney celebrates 25 years with the station
KEYC's Dion Cheney celebrates 25 years with the station
KEYC's Dion Cheney celebrates 25 years with the station
