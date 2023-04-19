Familiar faces past and present celebrate Dion Cheney’s 25th anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday, April 19, 2023 marks Dion Cheney’s 25th anniversary at KEYC-TV.

Dion started as a production assistant, then became a reporter and eventually weekend anchor, then midday anchor. Then in 2003 he became evening anchor.

In a well kept surprise to Dion, familiar faces of the past and present wish him a happy 25th anniversary.

Congratulations and thank you for 25 years of serving southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Dion!

KEYC's Dion Cheney celebrates 25 years with the station (KEYC News Now)

