Flooding closes County Road 13 in Brown County

Flooding
Flooding(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Rising water on the Minnesota River has caused the closure of a county road in Brown County.

County Road 13, locally known as north Broadway, including the Beussmann Bridge, from the KC Road to Nicollet County Road 21 is closed due to flooding.

Road Closed barricades are set-up. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

