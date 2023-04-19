Your Photos
LIVE @ 7: Minnesota State of the State Address

ST. PAUL, MN
ST. PAUL, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the Minnesota Legislature at 7 PM Wednesday, April 19.

You can watch it live in the player below. The live players are provided by the nonpartisan House Information Service.

You can watch reaction of democratic and republican lawmakers following the address by the Governor in the player below.

