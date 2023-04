MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State softball team scored four runs in the seventh inning after being down 3-0 to win 4-3 over Sioux Falls Wednesday evening at home.

The Mavericks won the first game 4-1 to complete the sweep.

MSU heads on the road Saturday for a doubleheader against MSU Moorhead. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

