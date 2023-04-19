Your Photos
Nicollet Man save pop can tabs for years, all toward Ronald McDonald House

All because of Granddaughter’s stay
A Nicollet man has collected thousands of pop can tabs for over 20 years, all to benefit the Ronald McDonald house.
By Nick Beck
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) -

In 2005 Hannah James, had cancer in the brain and went blind, all before five years old. She stayed and recovered at the Ronald Mcdonald House for six weeks.

Hannah’s Mother Amy Neils said “We found out that they were collecting pop tabs so dad decided to start collecting.”

Now, seventeen years later, Bob Wilking has saved tens of thousands of pop tabs.

Hannah and her Grandfather, Bob have a unique dynamic.

Hannah said “So we poke each other. He’ll come up and try and grab my cane for me and I’m like, hey, man, that’s mine. don’t take that.”

Bob said “and I try to harass her all the time-- well Hannah how do you like my red shirt? She’ll say well Grandpa, you know, I’m blind. I can’t see it.-- You know stuff like that.”

Hannah’s Mother Amy said “they kind of harass each other and they’ve just been two peas in a pod. So it’s just kind of a fun thing and he’s incredibly proud of her and he will tell anybody that he can about her anytime he could see opportunity.”

If you’re looking to help donate pop cans to him, go to Nicollet and ask around-- he said he’s well known in the area.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

