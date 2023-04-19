On and off rain showers continue to close out the week, wintery mix possible Friday

Showers moved in early Wednesday morning and will continue on and off through the remainder of the week with a wintery mix possible throughout Friday.

Today will be on the cloudy side with showers through the morning hours, a break through the early afternoon hours, and more showers with a few thunderstorms possible returning by the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover around the 50-degree mark by this afternoon with a breeze between 10 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tonight will remain cloudy with on and off showers through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with cloudy skies along with on and off showers throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-40s by the afternoon hours with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Showers will gradually taper off through the late evening hours with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Friday morning. By 12 am Friday morning, rain totals will likely range between a half an inch and three quarters of an inch with some areas looking up to an inch possible.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy with a spotty rain/snow mix throughout the day possible. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs hovering in the low-40s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy with flurries to light snow possible through the late night hours as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the low to mid-40s and winds reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be our next chance with sunshine as we are looking at mostly sunny skies. Though, despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the upper-40s and low-50s across the area. Winds will reach up to 15 mph as gusts reach up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain mostly sunny through the day with mild temperatures and a light breeze. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Monday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance for some early morning showers possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-50s with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Friday of next week will remain partly cloudy with chances for some scattered showers possible. Temperatures will be mild with highs topping out in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph at times. Temperatures Wednesday night through Friday night will dip into the low to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies sticking around.

