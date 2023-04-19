Raw Fusion is back and featuring the land of 10,000 lakes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Raw Fusion is a fashion show built on innovation, community and creative energy, while bringing awareness to the local building industry and raising funds for great causes! This year’s proceeds will benefit local schools in the southern Minnesota area supporting programs focused on trades and construction education. To learn more about Raw Fusion, the Minnesota River Builders Association or to get tickets, click here. This year’s show is FRIDAY, MAY 12, 2023.

